Sharjah Executive Council approves town planning draft law, preventive training resolution

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed a range of government-related matters and reviewed the public policies of government departments and entities to enhance the quality of services provided to citizens and residents across the emirate.

The Council approved a draft law regulating the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey. The draft law forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the legislative framework, update legislation in line with the emirate’s development and growth, and expand government services.

The Council directed that the draft law be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion and completion of the legislative process.

The Council also issued a resolution on the organisation of preventive training activities in the Emirate of Sharjah. The resolution aims to structure these activities, develop and train technical and human resources in prevention and safety, reduce accidents, protect lives and property, and raise awareness among government employees, workers, and community members of the importance of accident prevention, its methods, and its impact on public safety.

It also seeks to help protect the community and facilities from accidents and to promote public safety.

The decision sets out the responsibilities of Sharjah Police in achieving its objectives. These responsibilities include establishing and approving regulations, requirements, and standards for preventive training activities and ensuring their proper implementation; issuing permits to training institutes seeking to provide preventive training; and evaluating and accrediting training personnel at economic establishments and training institutes to verify their competence and qualifications.

They also include developing prevention and safety training programmes to qualify employees at establishments; establishing strategic partnerships with government, regional, and international entities in this field; preparing awareness programmes to ensure compliance with the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System; and supervising training institutes throughout the emirate to ensure the quality of training services and outcomes.

The decision also sets out the legal provisions governing preventive training activities, including the classification of establishments and training ratios, permits to conduct such activities, and the obligations of training institutes and establishment owners, among other legal requirements.