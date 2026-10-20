'TRENDS Observatory' to hold first conference in Abu Dhabi on November 12

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Observatory for the Study of Social Phenomena, affiliated with TRENDS Group, announced at a media briefing that it will hold its first conference, titled "The Family at the Heart of Social Transformations", on 12th November at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

The conference will be opened by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, with keynote addresses by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

The conference will bring together a distinguished group of researchers, data providers, executive and academic institutions, policymakers, and community representatives to discuss the state of family-related research and policies.

It will also examine major social transformations and challenges, identify research and data gaps, and strengthen integration among research, data, and policymaking to support national policies and promote family stability and well-being.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TRENDS Group, said the family is the primary pillar of social stability and sustainable development, and the environment in which values, identity, and belonging are shaped.

He stressed the importance of reliable research and data in guiding policymaking, adding that investing in families strengthens social cohesion and human capital.

Sultan Majid, Director-General of TRENDS Observatory, said the conference will examine changing marriage and fertility patterns, family structures, work-care balance and the impact of digital transformation on family relationships.

He expressed hope that the discussions would identify clear priorities for strengthening family stability and establishing a sustainable research agenda to address emerging social challenges.

The conference programme will consist of four sessions. The first will address education and the role of youth and families in advancing the educational journey. The second will feature a high-level discussion on family formation and changes in family structure, including marriage and fertility patterns and research priorities to support family stability.

The third session will focus on work, care, and family balance, exploring ways to reconcile labor-market requirements with caregiving responsibilities, as well as policies that support this balance.

The fourth session will address mental health and family connectedness, examining how digital transformations affect family relationships, the importance of family support services, and intergenerational connectedness.

The sessions will feature officials, academics, and experts from the Ministry of Family, the Family Development Foundation, Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Strategic partners include the Arab Youth Centre, which will launch a joint study on families in the Arab world. Other strategic partners include the United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.