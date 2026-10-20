Q Mobility activates paid parking in three sectors across Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the activation of paid parking in three sectors across Al Ain, effective 26th October, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The move aims to regulate the use of public parking, improve traffic flow and facilitate access to the city’s facilities and services.

This phase covers three sectors across Al Mu'tarid and Central District, comprising a total of 1,455 parking spaces, including designated spaces for People of Determination, to accommodate the needs of different members of the community.

The activation comes in response to growing demand for public parking in Al Ain, driven by population growth and the expansion of commercial and service activities.

Regulating parking usage will help improve parking efficiency, facilitate access to establishments and facilities for residents, visitors and employees, and enhance the daily mobility experience.

Parking fees for the designated standard parking spaces are set at AED2 per hour, and users can pay through Darb and TAMM apps. Q Mobility urges motorists to comply with the approved signage and instructions, use parking spaces for their designated purposes, and pay the applicable fees in accordance with the regulations.