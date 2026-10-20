Under patronage of UAE President, UAE University to organise graduation ceremony for 46th cohort

AL AIN, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) will organise the graduation ceremony for its 46th cohort, from 21st-22nd October 2026 at the university’s campus in Al Ain Region.

The ceremony will celebrate 2,588 bachelor’s degree graduates from various academic programmes and disciplines, including 630 who are graduating with distinction.

The graduation ceremony theme, "An Enduring Vision," embodies the continuity of the vision whose foundations were laid by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, when the university was established in 1976, reflecting his belief in the role of education in developing people and advancing the nation. This vision extends across generations of graduates who apply their knowledge and skills to contribute to community development and the advancement of various sectors.

The graduation ceremony coincides with the UAEU’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, reflecting its commitment to developing qualified national talent, fostering innovation and keeping pace with future requirements. This commitment underscores the university’s role in supporting the UAE’s development and serving its community.

The ceremony will be attended by a number of UAEU academic and administrative staff members, and graduates’ parents and family members, in celebration of the students’ achievements and in recognition of the efforts of their families and faculty members in supporting their university journey.