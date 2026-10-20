Dubai Future Week 2026 to honour winners of Dubai Foresight Awards in November

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) announced that the winners of the second edition of the Dubai Foresight Awards will be honoured during Dubai Future Week, taking place from 18th to 21st November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

Held under the theme “For the Human of the Future,” the annual awards celebrate innovators, foresight pioneers and visionaries from around the world, recognising outstanding achievements and creative approaches to shaping the future across three categories.

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, nine projects were shortlisted from hundreds of submissions received from around the world. Three winners will be selected from among these finalists, one in each category: Foresight Changemakers, Foresight for People and Foresight for the Planet.

Entries are assessed against a range of criteria, including originality, innovation, the practical application of foresight methodologies and tools, the impact achieved and the potential to scale that impact across wider contexts.

The Foresight Changemakers category recognises individuals and organisations that have developed innovative frameworks, methodologies and tools that have made a significant impact on how to anticipate the future, understand emerging changes and prepare for them. It celebrates contributions that strengthen the ability of institutions and societies to anticipate opportunities and challenges and shape a better future.

The Foresight for People category honours projects and initiatives that translate future visions into tangible benefits for people. Through the application of foresight tools and methodologies to public policy development, societal transformation and institutional performance, the category recognises initiatives that place people at the heart of foresight and contribute to building more future-ready and sustainable societies.

The Foresight for the Planet category celebrates innovators who apply foresight tools to protect the environment, enhance biodiversity and strengthen resilience to climate challenges. It highlights initiatives that translate long-term thinking into practical solutions and actions to preserve natural resources and help secure a more sustainable future for the planet.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “The Dubai Foresight Awards celebrate leading innovators and inspiring role models whose work addresses areas that directly affect people’s lives and shape the future of societies worldwide. By anticipating future trends and transformations, their contributions help strengthen resilience, proactive thinking and future readiness across social, economic and government sectors.”

The Dubai Foresight Awards provide participants with an opportunity to showcase their projects to leading international experts and foresight professionals, while facilitating connections and potential partnerships within DFF’s wider innovation ecosystem.

Last year’s winners included the Pasifika Futures Report team from Fiji, which received the Foresight Changemakers award for highlighting the importance of Indigenous knowledge and experience in shaping the future of Pacific Island communities and ensuring the sustainability of their resources.

The City of Longevity initiative from the United Kingdom won the Foresight for People award for its approach to designing cities that support longer, healthier lives.

The Congo Basin Futures initiative from Cameroon and France received the Foresight for the Planet award for highlighting the importance of anticipating biodiversity challenges to support the long-term sustainability of the Congo Basin, a vital natural resource for Central African countries.

Dubai Future Week will feature a wide-ranging programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, inspiring debates, challenges and competitions, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings and offstage activities.

These activities will take place across eight main platforms: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.