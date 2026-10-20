Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partners with universities to develop early childhood workforce

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) convened the fifth edition of the Universities Collaboration Forum on ECD Workforce, hosted by Abu Dhabi University, bringing together universities and government entities to discuss workforce needs and strengthen academic pathways for careers in early childhood development.

The forum forms part of ECA's efforts to expand academic programmes and equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to support young children and families.

Over the past three years, collaborating universities have offered more than six early childhood development (ECD) programmes covering speech therapy, occupational therapy, Applied Behaviour Analysis, and early childhood care and education.

At United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), 3,647 students have enrolled in an ECD elective course, introducing students from various academic backgrounds to the importance of early childhood development.

Abu Dhabi University also offers a Methods of Teaching Early Childhood course as part of its Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching. The course covers children's physical, cognitive, language and social-emotional development, with around 10 teachers from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra enrolled this semester.

Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact at ECA, said children's diverse developmental needs require professionals with expertise across different disciplines.

"Our role is to understand where the sector needs greater expertise and work with universities to develop academic pathways that can meet those needs. We also want more young Emiratis to see the opportunities available in early childhood development and the difference they can make to children's lives," he said.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Abu Dhabi University Chancellor, said early childhood education plays a fundamental role in shaping communities, highlighting the university's commitment to preparing educators with the knowledge and practical skills needed to support children's development and well-being.

He added that hosting the forum reflects the university's commitment to strengthening academic partnerships and developing educational pathways that respond to the sector's evolving needs.

Participants discussed aligning university curricula with ECD professional competencies, expanding practical learning opportunities and strengthening links with employers.

ECA is also developing an ECD Competencies Platform that will bring together professional requirements, learning resources, career pathways and workforce insights to help universities and students explore opportunities in the sector.

The forum also examined ways to encourage more young Emiratis to pursue careers in early childhood development and incorporate expertise in child rights, child protection and related legal frameworks.

Participating institutions included Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates University, Emirates College for Advanced Education, Zayed University, Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Al Ain University, Liwa University and the Higher Colleges of Technology, alongside relevant government entities.

ECA will continue working with universities and relevant partners to expand academic opportunities and strengthen links between education and employment to meet the evolving needs of young children and families in Abu Dhabi.