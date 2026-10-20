Russian, Chinese scientists develop ultrasonic welding technology to strengthen metal joints

MOSCOW, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Scientists from Russia and China have developed an ultrasonic welding technology that doubles the strength of metal joints and increases the service life of components by 1.9 times, TV BRICS reported, citing South Ural State University (SUSU).

Researchers at the university, working with Chinese scientists, developed a method for joining metals with different properties, such as steel and aluminium, while reducing the risk of fractures caused by brittle layers forming at the joints.

The technique uses ultrasonic waves with a power of around 1,200 watts during spot welding, refining the metal's crystal structure and reducing crystal size by nearly fivefold.

The process also halves the thickness of brittle layers and removes air bubbles, producing denser and more durable welds.

Tests showed that the technology doubled joint strength and increased component service life by 90 percent, potentially improving resistance to prolonged vibration and mechanical stress.

The researchers said the technology could be used in the automotive, aerospace and construction industries, enabling the production of lighter, stronger structures.