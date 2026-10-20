Abdullah bin Zayed holds expanded meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister in Mumbai

MUMBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held an expanded meeting with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, during his working visit to Mumbai.

The meeting reflected the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening their strategic relations and growing bilateral cooperation and partnerships to serve their mutual interests and support their development aspirations.

The two top diplomats discussed opportunities to further foster cooperation across key sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, education, culture and heritage, under the UAE-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

They also discussed cooperation within international organisations, as well as preparations for the UAE to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in partnership with the Republic of Senegal this December and India's participation in the global event.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his pleasure at visiting India and Mumbai, praising the rapid development and growth witnessed by the city and the country as a whole.

He highlighted the deep-rooted longstanding ties between the two countries and expressed pride in the UAE's position as India's third-largest trading partner globally, after the United States and the People's Republic of China.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the commitment of the UAE, its leadership and people to further strengthening this relationship, making it closer, stronger and more diversified across various fields.

He also expressed pride in his friendship with Dr. Jaishankar, noting that UAE-India relations are distinguished by their close ties, strong friendship and mutual trust.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in culture, education, heritage and other areas that strengthen ties between the peoples of the two countries.

He expressed hope that the meeting would provide an opportunity to review progress in bilateral relations and explore ways to advance the partnership to new levels.

The meeting also covered regional and international developments, with both sides exchanging views on current issues of mutual concern and emphasising the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully and promote regional and international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to India; Abdullah Hussain Al Marzooqi, UAE Consul-General in Mumbai; and several Indian ministers and senior officials.