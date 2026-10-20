Emirates Drug Establishment bans veterinary use of ciprofloxacin from November 1

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has announced a ban on the use of ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic belonging to the fluoroquinolone group, in the UAE's veterinary sector from 1st November 2026, as part of efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance, promote the safe use of antibiotics and preserve the effectiveness of treatments used in human medicine.

The decision follows the classification of this group of antibiotics as Critically Important Antimicrobials (CIAs) for human medicine because of their role in treating certain bacterial infections. Inappropriate use in animals could contribute to the development of bacterial resistance, potentially reducing the effectiveness of available treatments and posing a public health challenge.

The ban follows a scientific assessment of data related to antimicrobial resistance, including studies submitted by United Arab Emirates University. The findings were used to support evidence-based regulatory decisions and strengthen national efforts to reduce the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Ruqaya Aqeel Al Bastaki, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Products Regulation Sector at the EDE, said regulating the use of antimicrobials requires an approach based on assessing the risks associated with each substance and how those risks affect treatment priorities across different sectors.

She explained that scientific evidence plays a key role in determining the appropriate level of regulatory intervention, allowing the establishment to take necessary measures when findings point to risks that require action, taking into account the nature of each substance and its uses.

Al Bastaki added that the establishment is committed to keeping its decisions aligned with the latest scientific developments and responding proactively to risks linked to antimicrobial resistance. These efforts aim to preserve the effectiveness of available treatments, strengthen pharmaceutical security, ensure the sustainability of medical products and protect public health.

The decision falls within the Emirates Drug Establishment's mandate to regulate the use of medical and pharmaceutical products and monitor compliance with the relevant approved requirements.

The ban covers veterinary medicinal products and raw materials containing ciprofloxacin. It affects nine veterinary products, including eight imported products and one locally registered product.

Ahead of the ban's implementation, the establishment has taken the necessary regulatory steps to identify the products and raw materials covered by the decision.

It has notified the relevant establishments that they must stop manufacturing, importing and supplying these products, withdraw existing quantities from the local market before the ban takes effect, and either re-export or dispose of remaining stocks in accordance with approved procedures.

Establishments must also submit supporting documents confirming that the required measures have been completed.

EDE is also preparing a monitoring plan to assess compliance with the decision and verify that the relevant establishments complete the required procedures within the specified timeframe.

The decision was taken as part of the Emirates Drug Establishment's efforts to strengthen oversight of veterinary medical products, promote the responsible use of antimicrobials and support national initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance, helping protect human and animal health while strengthening the UAE's public health system.