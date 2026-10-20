UAE promotes capacities of Philippine government leaders in innovation, services and digital transformation

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the strategic partnership between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Philippines and under the Executive Leadership Programme, the Government Experience Exchange Office organised a capacity-building programme for 30 government leaders from the Republic of the Philippines.

The programme aims to empower leaders from various government sectors through a comprehensive learning experience that combines virtual sessions with field visits to the UAE. It further provides participants with opportunities to exchange experiences and explore leading government practices in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), public policy innovation, shaping the future, government service design, leadership skills and decision-making, thus promoting institutional capabilities, enhancing government performance and enabling government development and modernisation.

Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange, stated that sharing experiences and building the capacities of government leaders are at the core of the UAE's Government Experience Exchange Programme, which focuses on advancing government development through forging international partnerships, exchanging knowledge and learning from successful experiences.

“The Philippines Executive Leadership Programme participants' visit to the UAE provided valuable opportunities to explore the country's leading government practices and gain the knowledge needed to develop strategic projects and initiatives across various fields of government work,” he added.

Programme participants worked in joint teams to develop practical strategic projects, including innovative initiatives across key sectors such as investment and economic development, community empowerment, employment pathways and skills development, digital transformation, AI, government service development, and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The programme featured a knowledge exchange visit to the UAE, during which participants explored successful practices developed by 15 leading government entities, particularly in leveraging advanced technologies to modernise government operations and enhance service efficiency, including the Government Experience Exchange Office, the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the Artificial Intelligence Office, the Ministry of Community Empowerment, TAMM- Abu Dhabi, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA), Dubai Chambers, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).

In February 2026, the governments of the UAE and the Philippines established a strategic partnership focused on government modernisation and experience exchange. It covers six key fields, namely government performance, capacity building, government innovation, government excellence, digital transformation and AI, and gender balance. Since its launch, the partnership has conducted 104 workshops and built the capacities of 257 government officials and leaders.