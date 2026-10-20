EU appoints new Special Representative for human rights

BRUSSELS, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the European Union has appointed Latvian national Ilze Brands Kehris as the new EU Special Representative (EUSR) for human rights.

The Council announced that Brands Kehris would take up her duties immediately, with her mandate running until 29th February, 2028. She will contribute to implementing EU human rights policy, promoting compliance with international humanitarian law and supporting international criminal justice.

Brands Kehris served as Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights and Director of the New York Office of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights from January 2020 to May 2026.

Her primary mandate is to implement EU human rights policy and promote compliance with international humanitarian law, which governs the conduct of parties to armed conflicts and seeks to limit the effects of war and protect people who are not, or are no longer, taking part in hostilities.

Her responsibilities also include supporting international criminal justice, strengthening the role of international judicial institutions and mechanisms in addressing serious crimes and holding perpetrators accountable in accordance with applicable legal rules and jurisdictions.

The new Special Representative will engage with governments of non-EU countries on human rights issues and cooperate with international and regional organisations and civil society, enabling the EU to monitor human rights and fundamental freedoms and strengthen dialogue on international obligations.