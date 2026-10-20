Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Greece tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to the Hellenic Republic on 21 October 2026, at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled will discuss with the Greek Prime Minister ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of shared priority, building on five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, to further consolidate their strategic partnership and support their aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.