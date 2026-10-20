Emirates National Schools Board reviews AI integration, educational development

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools (ENS), chaired by Ahmed Mohammed Al Hemeiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ENS Board, has reviewed progress in implementing its 2026–2028 strategic plan, educational and institutional achievements, and future projects.

The meeting also discussed the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into education and reviewed the results of a smart robotics pilot project launched at the Mohamed bin Zayed City Campus, exploring opportunities to modernise teaching methods and develop students' technical and creative skills.

Al Hemeiri affirmed that developing the education system remains a priority, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his commitment to investing in education as a fundamental pillar of human development and preparing national talent capable of contributing to comprehensive development.

He stressed the importance of translating these directives into measurable action plans focused on compliance with the National Charter for Education, improving learning outcomes, developing the capabilities of teachers and administrators, and harnessing innovation and AI to keep pace with rapid changes and enhance students' readiness for future demands.

Al Hemeiri noted that educational excellence extends beyond academic achievement to encompass character development and the cultivation of students' skills, abilities and deeply rooted values. He emphasised the importance of integrating academic education with national education to prepare generations equipped with modern knowledge and a strong sense of national identity.

He also toured several workshops and cultural activities organised by the schools to reinforce national identity. He reviewed initiatives linking education with national heritage, promoting the Arabic language and fostering students' pride in their culture, country and wise leadership.

Lachlan Ewen MacKinnon, Director-General of ENS, said the schools' achievements reflected the continued support of the Board Chairman and its members and their commitment to developing an academically distinguished learning environment that embraces international best practices while preserving national identity.

He explained that the strategic plan provides a practical framework for advancing educational and institutional performance, expanding the use of AI and modern technologies, and improving school facilities.

The meeting was attended by Board members Dr. Abdullah Salah Mograby, Under-Secretary of the Presidential Court for Studies and Research and Chairman of the ENS Executive Committee; Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET); Jumaa Ateeq AlRemeithi, Director of the Scholarships Office and Acting Director of the Educational Affairs Office; Dr. Hanadi Saleh Alyafei; Amal Abdulqader Al Afeefi; and Dr. Loay Jiroudi.

Also attending were Lachlan Ewen MacKinnon, ENS Director-General; Ahmed Al Bastaki, Deputy Director-General; Mohammed Al Ramahi, Director of the Audit Office and Acting Director of the Institutional Development Office at the Presidential Court; and Amani Al Qamzi, Head of the Strategic Planning and Performance Management Section at the Presidential Court.