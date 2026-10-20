MoFA Undersecretary receives credentials copy from Ambassador of Hellenic Republic

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Anna-Maria Panagiotakopoulou, Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in performing her duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Hellenic Republic in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For her part, the Ambassador commended the UAE’s distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed her aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.