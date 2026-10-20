‘Make it with ADNOC’ to unveil manufacturing opportunities to accelerate UAE’s industrial growth

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC is set to announce new opportunities to manufacture industrial products locally across its multi-billion-dollar project pipeline at the second edition of the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ Forum, accelerating the UAE’s industrial growth and advancing the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative. Taking place on 25 October at the Emirates Palace ahead of ADIPEC, the Forum will convene leaders from across the industrial sector, including UAE and international companies.

The second edition builds on the success of the inaugural Forum in May 2026, where ADNOC announced AED200 billion ($55 billion) in planned project awards for 2026–2028.

The Forum will bring together industry, investors and strategic partners. to scale domestic manufacturing and strengthen industrial resilience. ADNOC will unveil new manufacturing opportunities across its value chain, helping companies capitalize on its project pipeline and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The event will also highlight progress on Local+. Launched at the inaugural Forum under ADNOC's Industrial Resilience Programme, Local+ requires ADNOC's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors to source products in designated categories from approved UAE manufacturers when they are commercially competitive and meet the company's technical and qualification standards.

The initiative builds on the success of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which has driven more than AED307 billion ($83.7 billion) back into the UAE economy since it was launched in 2018. ADNOC aims to locally manufacture AED90 billion ($24.5 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2030 and has already signed offtake agreements worth AED80 billion ($21.8 billion) for locally manufactured products.

These agreements have supported more than 96 manufacturers, over 60% of which export to international markets. ADNOC's partners have also invested AED4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in new factories and advanced manufacturing capabilities across the UAE.