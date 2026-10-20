Make-A-Wish UAE, Mediclinic Middle East sign agreement to enhance humanitarian support, grant children’s wishes

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish UAE has signed a cooperation agreement with Mediclinic Middle East, aimed at granting the wishes of children receiving medical care at Mediclinic. The agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to strengthening psychological and emotional support for children facing life-threatening health conditions, while providing them and their families with moments of hope, strength and joy throughout their treatment journey.

The signing ceremony was attended by Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish UAE, and Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Mediclinic Middle East, alongside representatives from both organizations.

The partnership comes as part of Make-A-Wish UAE’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading healthcare institutions and strengthening the integration of medical care with psychological and humanitarian support. This reflects the Foundation’s belief that granting a child’s wish can play a meaningful role in their treatment journey, providing moments of joy and hope as they navigate challenging health conditions.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate to grant the wishes of eligible children receiving care at Mediclinic Middle East, transforming their wishes into memorable and meaningful experiences that contribute to uplifting their spirits and strengthening their emotional well-being. The partnership also highlights the important role of humanitarian collaborations in creating a tangible and lasting impact on the lives of children and their families.

On this occasion, Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish UAE, said, “We are proud to sign this agreement with Mediclinic Middle East, which represents a distinguished model of integration between healthcare and humanitarian work. Through this partnership, we can reach children facing difficult health challenges and give them the opportunity to have their wishes granted, bringing them and their families feelings of hope, strength and joy.”

He added, “We believe that a wish is not merely a fleeting moment, but rather a meaningful human experience that can leave a profound impact on a child, giving them positive energy that helps them navigate their treatment journey. We extend our sincere appreciation to Mediclinic Middle East for its trust in our mission and its commitment to being a partner in creating these exceptional moments. We look forward to granting more wishes and bringing more smiles to the faces of our children.”

Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Mediclinic Middle East, said, “At Mediclinic Middle East, we believe that caring for children goes beyond medical treatment. It also means supporting their emotional wellbeing and that of their families. Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish UAE, we hope to help more children experience moments of joy, hope and strength during challenging times, making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Make-A-Wish UAE continues to expand its partnerships with healthcare institutions, national organizations and the private sector, with the aim of reaching more children and granting their wishes, while translating its humanitarian mission into meaningful experiences that bring hope, strength and joy to children and their families.