Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Department of Government Relations

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the Department of Government Relations' (DGR) general organisational structure.

The decree stipulates that the general organisational structure of the Department of Government Relations in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be approved. The Executive Council shall issue decisions approving the department’s detailed organisational structure and any measures necessary to implement the decree, including approving job descriptions for the duties of the department’s organisational units in line with their respective mandates, and establishing, merging or abolishing any organisational units within the departments listed in the general organisational structure.