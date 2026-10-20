Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine: UAE Integrative Medicine Council announces four commitments to support WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) has announced four commitments to support progress towards the objectives of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034.

The commitments were announced during the opening of the second edition of Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine in Abu Dhabi. Guided by the UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy, they reflect the UAE’s efforts to develop evidence-based traditional, complementary and integrative medicine and embed a human-centred approach to healthcare that promotes the quality, safety and effectiveness of practices.

The four commitments cover the development of policies, regulatory frameworks and clinical standards; scientific research and innovation; education, healthcare workforce development and public awareness; and international cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAE Integrative Medicine Council, said: “The UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy continues to set the national direction for bringing evidence-based traditional and complementary practices together with conventional medicine, supporting a more integrated approach to healthcare. Our pledge to progress the commitments support the objectives of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy and translate this direction into practical steps across policies and clinical standards, scientific research and innovation, education and workforce development, and international cooperation.”

Sheikha Salama added: “Our collaborative efforts with the World Health Organisation enables us to connect national priorities with international expertise and broaden opportunities for knowledge exchange. We look forward to translating these commitments into sustained progress in scientific research, standards and professional capabilities, reinforcing the scientific and regulatory foundations for the development of integrative medicine within the UAE’s healthcare system.”

The four commitments support the implementation of the UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy. The first focuses on developing national policies and regulatory frameworks for traditional, complementary and integrative medicine, including standards of care and evidence-based clinical guidelines, to promote the quality, safety and effectiveness of practices.

The second commitment is to develop the first national research agenda for integrative medicine, aligned with the WHO strategy, to guide scientific research, evidence generation and innovation in line with national health priorities.

The third focuses on enhancing education, developing healthcare workforce capabilities and raising public awareness, supporting professional competencies and encouraging informed understanding and responsible use of evidence-based traditional and complementary practices.

The fourth centres on expanding international cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise through collaboration with WHO and international partners, while supporting joint innovation. It aims to strengthen the UAE’s contribution to the development of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine globally in support of health, wellbeing and quality of life.

The second edition of Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine, an initiative by the UAE Integrative Medicine Council, opened at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and runs until 22 October as part of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. Under the theme “Tradition, Science and the Future of Integrative Medicine”, the event brings together experts, practitioners, researchers and innovators from the UAE and around the world.

Participating academic, research and healthcare institutions and organisations include United Arab Emirates University, Zayed Complex for Herbal Research and Traditional Medicine, New York University Abu Dhabi, Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital, Virginia University of Integrative Medicine, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NICM Health Research Institute, Dubai Medical University, and the Academic Consortium for Integrative Medicine & Health.

The opening-day programme focused on integration and collaboration across sectors, with panel discussions addressing regulation, quality and accountability, alongside the scientific evidence needed to guide integrative medicine practice. Participants included experts from WHO, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, alongside international experts from academia and industry.

In addition to the sessions, the interactive exhibition connects traditional knowledge with scientific research, education and innovation. The programme continues on 21 October with a focus on research and innovation, followed by scientific foundations and traditional knowledge on the closing day, 22 October.