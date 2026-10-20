DCT Abu Dhabi opens Urban Treasures 2027 nominations

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is inviting the public to nominate establishments for ‘Urban Treasures 2027’, shining a spotlight on the long-standing local businesses that give the emirate its unique soul. Returning for its sixth edition, the annual initiative celebrates the cherished, decades-old establishments serving Abu Dhabi’s culture and community spirit.

The nomination period will be open for one month, starting 20 October 2026 and closing 20 November 2026. Residents and community members across Abu Dhabi are invited to put forward the everyday establishments they believe deserve recognition across the emirate. Eligible local businesses include cafes, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, textile stores, tailors, perfumeries, jewellers, pharmacies, photography studios and more. These must have been continuously operating in Abu Dhabi for 20 years or more. Following a six-month evaluation process, 15 shortlisted businesses will be formally honoured at the annual Urban Treasures ceremony.

Marking six years of community celebration, the initiative reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to protecting, preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the emirate by championing the institutions that have anchored Abu Dhabi’s neighbourhoods through decades of growth. These establishments have helped weave the social tapestry of the emirate, keeping traditions alive while contributing to local economic vitality.

By nominating establishments that hold personal and cultural significance, whether a family-run sweet shop, a local tailor, or a cafe that has served generations of residents, community members play a direct role in highlighting and preserving the timeless places that define Abu Dhabi’s urban fabric and identity.

Recognised businesses will receive prestigious official designation, tailored promotional support and bespoke branded materials to display their 'Urban Treasures' status to both residents and visitors.

Nominations for Urban Treasures 2027 can be submitted on the following online form here. For more information about Urban Treasures, or to find out which establishments have been recognised as Urban Treasures in past years, please visit Abu Dhabi Culture.