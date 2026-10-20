Gargash, German parliamentary delegation discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has received a delegation from the German Bundestag, headed by Dr. Norbert Röttgen, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations following the successful visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Federal Republic of Germany last September.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany across various areas of shared interest.

The two sides also discussed a number of current regional and international issues and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

Dr. Gargash reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further strengthening cooperation and partnership with Germany and expanding coordination and consultations in ways that serve the mutual interests of the two friendly peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening dialogue and international cooperation and supporting efforts to advance security, stability and sustainable development.