Dubai AI Festival 2026 to unite AI governments, investors, innovators

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai AI Festival 2026, organised by Dubai AI Campus at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is preparing to bring together global policymakers, technology leaders, investors, founders and innovators to explore the forces shaping the next era of artificial intelligence. Organised in partnership with the Office of the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, the third edition will take place next week on 26 and 27 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, the Festival supports Dubai's ambition to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, technology and the digital economy.

Under the theme "Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity", the Festival will bring together the companies building AI technologies, the enterprises deploying them, the investors funding their growth and the policymakers shaping their governance. The programme will focus on how artificial intelligence is transforming industries, driving innovation and reshaping the global economy.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: "Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the defining drivers of economic growth, competitiveness and productivity in the global economy. The Dubai AI Festival reflects Dubai's ambition to lead in industries and technologies shaping the future. We are looking forward to bringing together policymakers, innovators, investors and institutions that are transforming how AI is developed, governed and deployed at scale."

Over two days, discussions will explore some of the most important issues influencing the future of artificial intelligence, including global AI governance, agentic AI, enterprise transformation, infrastructure and computing power, investment trends, innovation and ethics, AI literacy, the future of work and the application of AI across sectors, including financial services, government, healthcare and industry.

The Festival will place particular emphasis on the evolving relationship between technology, capital and policy, bringing together stakeholders from across the AI ecosystem to discuss the frameworks, partnerships and capabilities required to unlock long-term economic value.

Attendees from over 100 countries are expected to participate, alongside more than 150 speakers, 500 investors and 200 exhibitors. The event provides a unique platform for founders, scale-ups, enterprises and investors to connect, collaborate and explore new opportunities.

Amongst the notable executive speakers will be Arvind Jain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Glean; Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman, DAMAC Properties; Mati Staniszewski, Co-Founder & CEO, ElevenLabs; Prof. Paul Newman CBE, Founder & CEO, Oxa; Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer, G42; Sanjog Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, International Cricket Council; and Trevor Thompson, Global Managing Director, Scale AI.

Government speakers include Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana; Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister, Kurdistan Regional Government; and Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Participating organisations include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba Cloud, Atlan, Apgar, Binghatti, DAMAC, Dubai SME, Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, Dubai Future Foundation, ElevenLabs, KB Financial Group, KIRA AI, Mantika, Mistral AI, Mubadala, Scale AI, Snowflake and RTA.