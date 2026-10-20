IAEA commends UAE emergency response at Barakah plant

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commended the United Arab Emirates’ robust emergency preparedness and response capabilities during an advisory mission to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) in the Al Dhafra Region, held from 12 to 20 October 2026.

The advisory mission formed part of the UAE’s ongoing cooperation with the IAEA to further enhance nuclear safety, security and emergency preparedness and response arrangements. It followed the visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the UAE in June 2026, during which he underscored the importance of protecting nuclear facilities at all times in accordance with relevant international principles, laws and standards. He also praised the UAE’s swift response to the drone strike that targeted electrical generator located outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on 17 May 2026, highlighting the actions taken to maintain safety throughout the event.

Conducted upon the request of UAE government, the mission reviewed safety arrangements at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, emergency preparedness and response capabilities, and lessons learned. The review also considered the UAE’s response in the context of the IAEA’s Seven Indispensable Pillars for Nuclear Safety and Security, which have guided the country’s efforts to maintain the safety and security of the facility throughout the regional conflict.

As part of the mission, IAEA experts visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and held discussions with representatives and technical specialists from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

The IAEA mission team highlighted several good practices, including the UAE’s adoption of the IAEA’s Seven Indispensable Pillars for Nuclear Safety and Security, its effective response and regulatory oversight following the event, and continued efforts to strengthen operational safety, staff preparedness and infrastructure resilience through lessons learned.

The mission also identified lessons learned and recommendations aimed at further strengthening existing arrangements and supporting continuous improvement in the UAE and for the global nuclear energy sector, including enhancing emergency preparedness and response arrangements, strengthening the reliability and resilience of critical infrastructure, and reinforcing coordination among relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective integration of nuclear safety and security measures.

The UAE has had a long-established comprehensive national emergency preparedness and response system to address nuclear or radiological emergencies. This includes an integrated national emergency response plan, a network of emergency operations centres across the country, regular drills and exercises, and close coordination among relevant national and international partners.

As part of its commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness and international cooperation, the UAE hosted the IAEA’s ConvEx-3 exercise in 2021, one of the world’s largest international nuclear emergency exercises, with the participation of 75 countries and 12 international organisations.