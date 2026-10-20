Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Group CEO of HSBC

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Georges Elhedery, Group CEO of HSBC, at H.H.’s office in Dubai.

The meeting reviewed the longstanding relationship between the UAE and HSBC and explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in banking, finance and investment. Discussions highlighted the UAE’s growing financial sector and its advanced infrastructure and regulatory environment, which provide a strong foundation for international financial institutions to expand their operations in the region and beyond.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed emphasised the importance of partnerships with leading global financial institutions in supporting economic growth, facilitating international trade and investment, and advancing innovation in financial services.

The meeting also discussed Dubai’s growing role as a global financial hub and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, particularly its goal of positioning the emirate among the world’s top four financial centres. Discussions highlighted Dubai’s ability to attract international financial institutions, investment and highly-skilled talent, and its role in connecting global markets. The meeting also explored developments in global banking, particularly the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in enhancing financial services and responding to evolving market needs.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Authority; and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.