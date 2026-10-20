Emirates Health Services first worldwide to earn Healthcare Sustainability Certification

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) has become the first health system worldwide to achieve international Healthcare Sustainability Certification, developed by Joint Commission International (JCI) in collaboration with the International Hospital Federation's (IHF) Geneva Sustainability Centre (GSC), covering all 17 EHS hospitals.

Dr. Yousef Mohamed AlSerkal, Director-General of EHS, said the achievement reflected the priority EHS and the UAE place on building a sustainable, resilient and future-ready healthcare sector.

He added that integrating environmental responsibility, health equity and effective governance into EHS operations translates national sustainability ambitions into measurable action, supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and reinforces its commitment to continuous improvement and international sustainability standards.

The achievement builds on EHS's data-driven approach, innovation and service efficiency, supporting the UAE's sustainability agenda, the momentum generated by COP28 and the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071.