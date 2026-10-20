Emirates Polar Programme contributes to global polar science at Arctic Circle Assembly 2026

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Polar Program, the first Arab national polar program, participated in the Arctic Circle Assembly 2026 in Reykjavík, Iceland, from 8 to 10 October, contributing to international efforts to advance cryospheric science. Through key engagements, the delegation connected scientific research with policy and highlighted how changes in glaciers, ice sheets and snow affect water systems, livelihoods and communities far beyond the polar regions.

Through its partnership with Arctic Circle, the Emirates Polar Program took part in the Assembly that brought together approximately 2,300 participants from 70 countries, with 700 speakers contributing to more than 200 sessions.

Dr. Aisha Al Suwaidi, Chief Science Advisor to the Emirates Polar Program, moderated “Ice, Water Systems, and Livelihoods,” a session hosted by the Program. The discussion explored the connections between changes in the cryosphere, water security and livelihoods, and the importance of bringing science, policy and communities together when responding to their global consequences.

Wassim Said, Member of the Emirates Polar Program Steering Committee, participated as a panelist in a session titled “Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences 2025–2034,” organized by UNESCO’s International Hydrological Programme and the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The session examined how stronger research, observation and international coordination can translate scientific knowledge into informed policies and collective action.

The Programme’s contribution at the Assembly builds on the UAE’s accession to the Svalbard Treaty in April 2026, which expanded the country’s engagement in Arctic science and international cooperation. The accession creates opportunities for UAE researchers to undertake fieldwork and collaborate with the international research community in Svalbard, including at Ny-Ålesund.

As a non-Arctic nation, the UAE brings a distinct perspective to these discussions. Changes in the cryosphere have consequences for countries worldwide, influencing sea levels, water availability and climate systems. The Program’s participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to contributing to international polar science and supporting cooperation on challenges that extend across borders. The engagement also forms part of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court’s wider efforts to strengthen strategic international cooperation across science and research.