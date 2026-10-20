Alef Group launches AED1.2 billion Seef Residences in Al Khan

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah-based developer Alef Group said its newly launched AED 1.2 billion Seef Residences waterfront project in Al Khan, Sharjah, attracted expressions of interest equivalent to 150 percent of its 862 residential units within an hour of launch.

The EOIs were registered during the project's official launch event, which took place on 20 October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah. The event attracted more than 2,000 attendees and included the unveiling of the project's details, residential offering and amenities. Seef Residences is anticipated to be completed on 30 September 2030.

As a destination developer from Sharjah, Alef Group develops in line with the emirate’s continued urban growth and evolving residential needs, with a focus on integrated living, everyday experience and long-term community value. Seef Residences brings that approach to Al Khan through a waterfront destination offering peninsula views, beach access, landscaped spaces, resort-style amenities and a publicly accessible waterfront promenade, with convenient access across Sharjah and Dubai.

Demand, value and Sharjah’s continued growth

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a destination for living and investment, supported by confidence from local and international buyers. The emirate’s continued investment in infrastructure and urban development reflects a clear ambition for its future. At Alef, we see our role as contributing to that ambition through projects shaped around the needs of residents and the wider community.”

He added: “Buyers are becoming more considered in how they define value. They are looking beyond the individual residence to how effectively the wider development supports daily life, how much it simplifies everyday routines, and how accessible their needs are.”

Sharjah real estate market maintains strong momentum

Seef’s launch comes amid continued activity across Sharjah’s real estate market. According to data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the emirate recorded AED 46.8 billion in real estate transaction value from January to September 2026, up 5.6% compared with the same period last year.

The same period saw 91,560 transactions, including 24,749 sales transactions. Al Khan, where Seef Residences is located, recorded 1,581 sales transactions worth approximately AED 2 billion, placing it among the emirate’s most active areas by number of sales transactions.

Set across approximately 30,287 square metres of land, the AED 1.2 billion development occupies a peninsula setting at the gateway to Al Mamzar Lake, Al Khan Lagoon and the Arabian Gulf, creating waterfront views across its surroundings. Seef includes approximately 100 metres of direct beach frontage, 150 metres of canal waterfront and 125 metres along Al Khan Lagoon. The residential offering comprises one, two, three and four-bedroom residences, alongside a limited collection of penthouses.

Three of Seef’s five residential buildings directly front the beach, while two are elevated above a three-level podium. The wider development also includes landscaped gardens, resident amenities and a publicly accessible waterfront promenade with approximately 1,500 square metres of retail and F&B space.

The setting gives residents direct beach access and sea views from three sides, while landscaped leisure areas, recreation spaces and the promenade create places to spend time within the development.

Connectivity adds to Seef’s long-term appeal. The project is close to Al Khan Lagoon and Al Khan Beach Park, as well as schools, healthcare facilities and routes towards Dubai. It is also positioned to benefit from Sharjah’s continued investment in transport infrastructure, including road development projects worth AED 750 million announced by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen links between Sharjah and Dubai. These improvements are expected to ease journeys and enhance access to transport networks and nearby airports.

Seef’s contemporary coastal architecture draws on Sharjah’s coastal character and architectural heritage, with restrained Neo-Art Deco references and horizontal balcony bands. Residences feature hospitality-inspired interiors, and spacious layouts.

Amenities include lap and family pools, an additional podium pool, children’s play and recreational areas, and landscaped leisure spaces. Additional facilities include a yoga deck, a children’s splash pad, pool cabanas, majlis seating, a sensory garden, a youth activity centre, a gym, and a BBQ and communal dining garden.

Seef’s Al Khan location places residents within easy reach of key education, healthcare, leisure and retail destinations. Al Khan Lagoon and Al Khan Beach Park are approximately 2 to 5 minutes away, Victoria International School of Sharjah is approximately 5 to 7 minutes away, and Oriana Hospital is within 5 to 10 minutes.

The development is also approximately 10 to 15 minutes from the Dubai border, 22 to 25 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, and 30 to 40 minutes from Mall of the Emirates, further supporting access between Sharjah and Dubai.

Launch prices started at AED 895,000 for one-bedroom residences, AED 1.295 million for two-bedroom residences and AED 2.195 million for three-bedroom residences.

Seef Residences expands Alef Group’s portfolio of integrated residential destinations in Sharjah and reflects its continued focus on creating places that deliver long-term value for residents and the wider community.