43 Italian companies bring “Made in Italy” innovation to WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), through its Dubai office, will bring 43 Italian companies and innovative start-ups to the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), taking place from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Building on more than 15 years of cooperation with the exhibition, the Italian National Pavilion will offer exhibitors access to buyers, project stakeholders and prospective business partners.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, visited the Italian Trade Agency’s national pavilion, where he was briefed on the latest innovative Italian technologies and solutions across the water, energy and environmental sectors.

The participating companies will present technologies for water and wastewater management, waste treatment, electrical systems, renewable energy and environmental applications, addressing requirements in resource efficiency, utilities and sustainable infrastructure.

Taps and valves, pumps for liquids, and centrifuges and filtering or purification equipment for liquids and gases were the leading Italian export categories to the UAE within the selected sectors between January and July 2026. Together, they accounted for EUR 233.4 million, representing 37.7% of the total. Within the broader filtration category, exports of water filtering and purification equipment reached EUR 14.7 million, up 13.4% compared with the same period of 2025.

Several electrical equipment segments also recorded growth. Exports of electrical control and distribution panels for voltages above 1,000 V reached EUR 19.8 million, nearly tripling year-on-year, while exports of panels for voltages up to 1,000 V increased by 2.8% to EUR 21.1 million. These figures highlight growth in specific segments of Italian exports to the UAE

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “Italy and the United Arab Emirates share a strong partnership built on mutual trust, close economic ties and a common commitment to sustainable development. Italy’s participation in WETEX 2026 reaffirms our commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and creating new opportunities in the green technology and clean energy sectors.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner and Director of ITA Dubai, said: “Our focus at WETEX is to help Italian exhibitors turn technical discussions into business opportunities. By connecting companies with buyers, project developers and potential partners, we aim to support access to procurement opportunities and long-term commercial relationships. Italian exports to the UAE in water, environmental technologies, energy and electrical equipment reached EUR 1.25 billion in 2025. In the first seven months of 2026, they totalled EUR 619.0 million, accounting for 6.52% of UAE imports in these sectors, a reflection of the commercial relevance of the capabilities represented at the Italian Pavilion.”

Italy’s participation takes on particular significance in 2026 as ITA celebrates its centenary, a milestone marking 100 years of supporting Italian exports since the Agency was established in 1926. The UAE remains a priority market for ITA, with increased resources allocated to trade promotion in 2026 and 2027 through an expanded programme of exhibitions, business missions and targeted matchmaking initiatives.