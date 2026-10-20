UAE, Morocco discuss strengthening cooperation in institutional religious affairs

RABAT, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and Vice Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, discussed with Ahmed Toufiq, Morocco's Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, ways to strengthen cooperation in institutional religious affairs and exchange expertise.

The meeting took place in Rabat on the sidelines of the forum "Institutional Fatwa: A Pillar of Peace and Coexistence", in the presence of Dr. Sabaa Salem Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Fatwa.

The two sides explored opportunities to develop institutional practices, expand coordination and exchange knowledge and expertise on religious and scholarly matters of mutual interest.

They stressed the importance of promoting moderation in religious discourse, strengthening the role of religious institutions in fostering tolerance, coexistence and social cohesion, and addressing contemporary societal challenges.

The discussions also highlighted the role of institutional fatwas in regulating religious rulings and addressing emerging issues through a rigorous scholarly approach that considers societal needs, supports national priorities and promotes social stability.

The meeting forms part of longstanding UAE-Morocco relations and ongoing cooperation between their religious institutions to promote moderation, peace and coexistence.