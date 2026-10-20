Dubai Humanitarian advances global preparedness, response

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of Dubai Humanitarian Authority convened under the chairmanship of Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, to review the Authority’s latest developments, projects and strategic priorities, as well as its growing role in strengthening global humanitarian preparedness and enhancing the efficiency of emergency response.

The meeting was attended by Board members Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman; Dr. Enrique Steiger; Dr. Enver Moretti; and Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai Humanitarian Authority.

Established in 2003 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian is an independent humanitarian free-zone authority dedicated to supporting international humanitarian efforts worldwide. Today, it is the world’s largest humanitarian hub, hosting 88 member entities, including 51 non-profit organisations, 27 commercial companies and 10 United Nations agencies and programmes. Its international character is further reflected in its diverse community of more than 500 professionals representing over 70 nationalities, bringing together international expertise and capabilities that contribute to advancing humanitarian action and strengthening its impact.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian Authority, said, "With the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and guided by his vision, Dubai has successfully developed a unique and pioneering model for humanitarian action, built on preparedness, innovation and global cooperation. Dubai Humanitarian embodies this approach by turning resources into readiness for proactive response and partnerships into tangible impact. This further strengthens Dubai’s position as a bridge of hope and support for communities around the world.”

Dubai Humanitarian’s facilities span more than 140,000 square metres, supporting the continued growth of prepositioned humanitarian relief stocks. According to the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, the value of these stocks has increased from $43 million in 2017 to an average of $200 million, representing a rise of approximately 365% in less than a decade.

This growth has been driven mainly by an increase in medical and health supplies, accompanied by the development of more resilient infrastructure, including storage facilities and warehouses. Other categories of relief stocks have also recorded notable growth, including shelter and logistics supplies intended to support communities affected by emergencies, natural disasters and climate change.

Dubai Humanitarian supports relief operations while addressing challenges facing the international humanitarian community. Shipments carried out by its members increased from 855 in 2017 to 1,188 in 2025, representing growth of approximately 39%. Over the past decade, humanitarian aid dispatched from the hub’s warehouses has reached more than 100 countries annually on average.

In 2026, alongside the ongoing operations of its member organisations, Dubai Humanitarian has directly facilitated and supported humanitarian shipments by land and air, enabling the delivery of critical relief supplies on behalf of the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and other humanitarian partners.

These operations have included the transportation of emergency supplies to Mozambique, Afghanistan, Gaza, and Lebanon; humanitarian airlifts supporting the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the delivery of relief supplies to Nepal following severe flooding.

Dubai Humanitarian continues to strengthen knowledge and expertise exchange with its international partners through memoranda of understanding and agreements with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre). This also includes cooperation with Italy and Panama through the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, while continuing to explore new opportunities for partnerships and collaboration with other international entities.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening strategic preparedness, developing operational capabilities and deepening international partnerships. These efforts aim to reinforce Dubai’s leading position as a global humanitarian hub, enabling more sustainable, efficient, and effective humanitarian responses and ensuring that assistance reaches people in need across the world.