Dubai Chambers signs two MoUs to expand trade, investment cooperation with China’s Greater Bay Area

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- – Dubai Chambers has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major Chinese business associations, the Greater Bay Area Importers and Exporters Association (GBAIEA) and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance (GBA Entrepreneurs Alliance). The agreements aim to unlock new trade and investment opportunities while strengthening collaboration between Dubai-based companies and their Chinese counterparts in the Greater Bay Area.

The MoUs were signed during the Dubai Business Forum – China, which was organised recently by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, signed the MoU with the GBAIEA alongside Zhao Huazhong, Executive Chairman of the association. The MoU with the GBA Entrepreneurs Alliance was signed by Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and Diana Dai, Executive President of the UAE Chapter of the GBA Entrepreneurs Alliance.

The agreements reflect a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties between Dubai and China, building on the complementary strengths and capabilities of both economies to increase trade and investment flows and create new opportunities for companies to grow across regional and global markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “We are committed to expanding our network of international partnerships, connecting Dubai’s business community with promising opportunities around the world, and enabling companies to build stronger relationships with their counterparts in priority markets. Institutional agreements are an important foundation for private-sector cooperation, supporting knowledge exchange and creating new opportunities to strengthen trade and investment.”

The MoUs reflect Dubai’s commitment to strengthening its global presence and partnerships through strong institutional ties with key business associations. They also provide dedicated channels for ongoing communication and engagement between Dubai’s private sector and its counterparts in China.

The agreements establish a practical framework for exchanging knowledge and expertise, fostering direct communication between companies, and exploring new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation. This enables the business community to forge long-term partnerships, deepen commercial relationships, and capitalise on emerging opportunities in priority markets.

The MoUs form part of Dubai Chambers’ efforts to support companies in expanding their global operations and strengthening their competitiveness, while promoting stronger economic ties and contributing to sustainable economic development.