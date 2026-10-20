Expo Sharjah perfumes, cosmetics shows draw 120,000 visitors

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition and the second edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show attracted more than 120,000 visitors between 9 and 18 October at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together perfume and oud enthusiasts, beauty lovers and leading industry brands. The two exhibitions provided participating companies and brands with valuable opportunities to engage directly with consumers and strengthen their market presence.

Over ten days, the exhibitions offered visitors a comprehensive experience spanning oriental perfumes, oud and incense, as well as cosmetics and personal care products. The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition featured more than 200 companies and approximately 700 brands, showcasing a diverse selection of products and new launches that reflected evolving consumer preferences and the growing diversity of tastes across the market.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "The strong turnout at both exhibitions demonstrates that specialised trade shows have evolved beyond product showcases into platforms for building direct relationships between brands and consumers. In sectors closely linked to personal taste and consumer aspirations, these platforms play a vital role in enabling companies to gain deeper insights into market trends, introduce their products and translate consumer interest into opportunities for growth and expansion."

He added: "At Expo Centre Sharjah, we are committed to ensuring that our exhibitions serve as effective platforms for commercial activity, combining an engaging visitor experience with tangible value for exhibitors. We strive to provide brands with an environment that supports their market presence and enables them to explore new business opportunities. The growing interest in specialised exhibitions further highlights the importance of continuously developing events that respond to market dynamics and meet the evolving expectations of businesses and visitors alike."