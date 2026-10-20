Sharjah records 19,327 business licences in Q3/26, up 5%

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) reported 19,327 business licences issued and renewed in the third quarter of 2026, comprising 1,738 new licences and 17,589 renewals, with the combined total recording 5% growth.

The figures reflect continued economic expansion and a stable business environment.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD, said the figures underscored Sharjah's ability to support business expansion and attract investment.

He cited the emirate's diverse economic activities, growing services sector, strategic location and ongoing improvements to government services as key factors strengthening its competitiveness, reaffirming SEDD's commitment to supporting private sector growth.

Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of SEDD, highlighted the importance of a flexible business environment responsive to investors' needs.

He said SEDD continues to develop digital services, streamline procedures and improve interactions with investors to facilitate business establishment and expansion.

Commercial licences led new issuances with 1,012, followed by professional licences (345), Eitimad licences (138), e-commerce licences (137) and industrial licences (106).

Commercial licences also topped renewals with 11,454, followed by professional licences (4,686), industrial licences (927), Eitimad licences (352) and e-commerce licences (170).