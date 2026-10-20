etisalat UAE, Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi unveil global first engineering framework for 6G networks

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In a significant step toward the 2030 launch of 6G, etisalat UAE, Khalifa University of Science and Technology and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have announced a major milestone in global 6G development with a first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed operator-grade framework for designing and dimensioning future 6G networks using centimetre-wave (cmWave) spectrum. This work solidifies the UAE’s position not just as an adopter of future technology, but as a key architect of its global development.

Dr. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “This research demonstrates how collaboration between academia and industry can accelerate the translation of advanced research into technologies with real-world impact. Through its work on 6G networks, Khalifa University is connecting scientific expertise with real-world challenges to advance the knowledge and technologies that will shape the future of connectivity, strengthen national capabilities, and reinforce the UAE’s role in shaping the next generation of global communications.”

Marwan Bin Shakar, Chief Technology Officer, etisalat UAE, said: “This work takes our 6G vision from concept towards practical network design, demonstrating how we can intelligently evolve existing infrastructure to build the networks of the future. 6G leadership will be shaped by engineering that turns innovation into viable, sustainable and economically efficient networks. Together with Khalifa University and NYU Abu Dhabi, we are developing a practical blueprint for the next generation of networks, demonstrating how intelligent infrastructure evolution can unlock greater capacity and create a more sustainable path to 6G. This reflects our ambition to help shape the next generation of technology and contribute to the networks that will transform how people and businesses connect, communicate and engage with the world.”

Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, added: “Our dynamic partnership with etisalat and Khalifa University is intensifying the impact of NYU Abu Dhabi's research strength in wireless communications. NYU Abu Dhabi Wireless Center and our partners in the UAE have demonstrated how emerging technologies can support the development of future networks. It exemplifies the high value that can be achieved when universities and the private sector work together to drive scientific expertise towards breakthrough innovation."

The joint research has been published in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Open Journal of the Communications Society, marking an important progression from 6G concepts and architectural visions to the engineering foundations required for real-world deployment. The framework provides operators with practical methodologies for coverage planning, capacity dimensioning, link-budget design, Extremely Large Aperture Arrays (ELAA), MU-MIMO (Multi‑User Multiple‑Input Multiple‑Output), interference management and outdoor-to-indoor performance. Importantly, the methodology is relevant to the emerging U6GHz ecosystem and higher upper-mid-band/cmWave spectrum, providing a flexible engineering foundation as global 6G spectrum and standards continue to evolve.

The research demonstrates that advanced ELAA antenna architectures and spatial multiplexing can compensate for the increased propagation challenges of cmWave, while unlocking significantly higher capacity.

The study therefore provides a practical path for operators to evolve existing macro networks toward 6G rather than relying on extensive network densification.

Unlike technology demonstrations focused primarily on peak throughput, the research addresses a fundamental question for the telecommunications industry: How should an operator design and dimension a commercial 6G network?

The resulting framework translates emerging cmWave technology into practical engineering rules for coverage, capacity and deployment and provides a foundation that can evolve alongside U6GHz, upper-mid-band spectrum and future 6G standardisation.

By establishing a rigorously validated, operator-grade framework, etisalat UAE, Khalifa University, and NYU Abu Dhabi have redefined the transition path to the next generation of connectivity.

The research proves that through the strategic deployment of advanced technologies like ELAA at 7 GHz cmWave, operators can achieve full coverage parity with existing 5G grids while delivering a 3.0x capacity leap. This pioneering methodology moves 6G from a theoretical concept into an actionable, capital-efficient engineering reality, while solidifying the UAE's role as a primary architect of the global digital future.

The research paper can be downloaded from IEEE Xplore: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/11662111