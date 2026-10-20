DP World Foundation breaks ground on AED3.7 million school in Indonesia

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DP World, together with Belawan New Container Terminal (BNCT), has marked the groundbreaking of a new AED 3.7 million junior high school in Belawan, Medan, Indonesia, under its Classrooms of Hope initiative. The project, whose investment came from DP World Foundation, aims to expand access to quality education and provide a modern learning environment for the local community.

The project is being undertaken in partnership with the City Government of Medan and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) (Pelindo), which is providing approximately 5,000 square metres of land for the school. BNCT, a joint venture between DP World and Pelindo, is supporting the project's local implementation.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was attended by Rico Tri Putra Bayu Waas, Mayor of Medan; Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia; Suffian Manaf, President Director of BNCT; Gaylynne Neill, Executive Vice President of People, DP World Asia Pacific; Achmad Muchtasyar, President Director of Pelindo; Dr. Abdulla BuSenad, Director General of Dubai Customs and Board Member of DP World Foundation; Saif Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Foundation; and Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of DP World Foundation.

Designed for students in Grades 7 to 9, the new school will feature 12 classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a library, sports facilities and a solar-powered energy system. The project aims to provide a safe, modern and inclusive learning environment where students can develop their knowledge and skills.

Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of DP World Foundation, said: “Education is at the heart of our work because we believe that investing in young people is one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen communities. By giving children access to quality education and the opportunity to develop their potential, we are helping them build better futures for themselves and contribute to the communities around them. Through our Classrooms of Hope initiative, we continue to expand this commitment, and we are particularly proud to bring the programme to Indonesia, marking an important new chapter in our efforts to create lasting opportunities through education.”

Suffian Manaf, President Director of Belawan New Container Terminal (BNCT), said: “We believe education is an important foundation for creating opportunities for the next generation. Through this school, we want to provide a learning environment where young people in Belawan can develop their potential, build their skills and pursue their aspirations. This is part of the spirit of Tumbuh Bersama, ensuring that the growth of our business goes hand in hand with meaningful benefits for the communities around us.”

Achmad Muchtasyar, President Director of Pelindo, said: “Pelindo sees education as an important part of building stronger communities around the port area. Through this collaboration, we are supporting the provision of land for an educational facility that will benefit the people of Belawan. We hope the school will provide a better learning environment and contribute to our shared efforts to prepare the next generation for the future.”

The school development also forms part of BNCT's Tumbuh Bersama (“Grow Together”) initiative, launched in October 2025 in collaboration with DP World, Pelindo and the City Government of Medan. The programme supports community development through education, healthcare, environmental conservation and economic opportunities.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2027 and is expected to take approximately 10 to 12 months. Upon completion, the school will be handed over to the City Government of Medan to operate as a public junior high school, with operations targeted to begin in 2028.

The project also marks a significant milestone for DP World Foundation as its first school construction project in Indonesia, further extending the reach of Classrooms of Hope and its commitment to supporting communities through education.