Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments leads UAE delegation to GCC meeting

MANAMA, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei,Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, headed the authority's delegation to the 12th Meeting of GCC Ministers and Officials Responsible for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, held in Bahrain on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Addressing the meeting, Al Darei praised the strong ties and solidarity among GCC states and their achievements in promoting moderation, tolerance and coexistence, developing religious discourse and improving endowment governance.

He said the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made significant progress in adopting digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve endowment management, Quran education and Friday sermons.

Al Darei presented two UAE proposals: the role of artificial intelligence in endowment management and investment, and a methodology for developing a unified religious preaching plan.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's support for endowment-related initiatives proposed by fellow GCC countries to advance regional development, stability and prosperity.