Ministry of Defence signs agreement with Mubadala Bio for military medicine congress

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence has signed a sponsorship agreement with Mubadala Bio, a UAE pharmaceutical company, to support the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026, scheduled for 9th to 13th November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, in the presence of senior officials and Ministry of Defence representatives, alongside Mubadala Bio executives Dr. Essam Mohamed, Hamad Almarzooqi and Khalid Abdalla Alkaf.

The sponsorship forms part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading national institutions in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, and promote cooperation in military and civilian medicine.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group and under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), the congress will bring together medical and military leaders, experts and researchers from more than 120 countries.

Held under the theme "Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested", the event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants and 300 speakers, representing over 40 medical and healthcare disciplines.

Mubadala Bio will contribute its expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, logistics and medical supply chains to strengthen medical readiness, support innovation and facilitate knowledge exchange.