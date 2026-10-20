Jordanian minister highlights UAE partnership in healthcare digital transformation

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sami Smeirat, Jordan's Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, has highlighted the UAE's role in supporting the digital transformation of Jordan's healthcare sector, praising its continued assistance in developing digital infrastructure and improving medical services.

Addressing the Future Health Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Smeirat said digital transformation is essential to improving healthcare efficiency, expanding access to specialised services and enabling medical professionals to deliver faster, more accurate care.

He said Jordan had made significant progress through its Digital Health Centre, or virtual hospital, which connects 12 government and peripheral hospitals to provide remote specialised medical services to rural and remote areas, including medical consultations, diagnostic imaging and intensive care.

Remote intensive care and patient monitoring services have accelerated medical interventions, improved treatment outcomes and strengthened the ability of healthcare professionals to respond promptly to critical cases, he added.

Smeirat said digital technologies had reduced radiology report turnaround times by more than 86%, from approximately 10 days to less than 24 hours, with emergency reports now available within minutes.

The digital system also enables specialists to remotely supervise dialysis sessions and monitor specialised healthcare services in remote areas, improving continuity of care and patient follow-up.

He said Jordan was advancing strategic projects to fully digitise the healthcare journey and establish a unified electronic health record for every patient, facilitating data integration and information exchange among healthcare institutions.

The minister stressed that digital technologies improve resource utilisation, operational efficiency and the speed and accuracy of medical procedures, reaffirming the importance of continued cooperation and knowledge exchange to develop innovative healthcare solutions and improve quality of life.