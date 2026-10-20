UAE wins four medals at 5th Asian Para Games

NAGOYA, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE opened its campaign at the fifth Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with four medals — one silver and three bronze — in athletics and cycling, moving to 20th place in the overall medal standings.

Maryam Al Zeyoudi claimed silver in the women's F40 shot put with a throw of 8.03 metres, while Mohammed Othman secured bronze in the men's T34 100-metre wheelchair race in 15.13 seconds.

Ahmed Al Hosani won bronze in the men's F33 shot put with a personal best of 9.76 metres, while Abdullah Al Baloushi took bronze in the men's C4 4,000-metre individual pursuit cycling event.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, congratulated the athletes during a telephone call with Mohammed Fadel Al Hameli, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee and head of the UAE delegation.

The Games run until 24th October, bringing together 2,700 athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports.