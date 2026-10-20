Global Council for Tolerance & Peace calls for ethical AI legislation

BISHKEK, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), has called for stronger international parliamentary cooperation to establish legal and ethical frameworks governing artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Addressing the 15th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), held in the Kyrgyz Republic on 19th-20th October, Al Jarwan stressed the need to combat hate speech and misinformation while ensuring that technological advances serve humanity.

He highlighted the role of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, comprising parliamentarians from more than 120 countries, in translating shared humanitarian principles into legislation.

Al Jarwan also cited the 2026 Asunción Declaration, which advocates ethical AI, education and social inclusion, and urged closer cooperation between TURKPA and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace on digital safety, responsible AI and peacebuilding.