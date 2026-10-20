Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 opens with focus on preventive healthcare

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together healthcare leaders, experts and policymakers to explore the use of data, artificial intelligence and medical innovation to strengthen disease prevention and improve health outcomes. The summit runs until 22nd October.

In his opening address, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, outlined the UAE's efforts to build an integrated healthcare system focused on prevention, quality of life and healthy longevity.

He said the UAE is developing a national approach, "Healthy UAE", to embed prevention across healthcare and other sectors through a comprehensive public health and well-being strategy.

Al Sayegh revealed that the UAE's national genome programme had covered approximately 920,000 people, with genomic reports being made available to consenting participants to identify potential health risks and support personalised preventive care.

He also highlighted the resilience of the UAE's healthcare system during exceptional regional circumstances, noting that hospitals and clinics had maintained services without postponing routine procedures.

The minister announced plans to develop a unified national health emergency command and control system over the next two years, building on Abu Dhabi's integrated model for coordinating emergency response, patient management and relevant authorities.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to international healthcare cooperation, including support for digital health projects in Jordan and other countries.