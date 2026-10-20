M42 expands in Bahrain with new Mubadala Health facility in Bahrain Bay

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, today announced plans to develop Mubadala Health Bahrain, a new multidisciplinary healthcare facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking the next phase of M42’s expansion in the country to serve the Bahraini people.

The announcement was made during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, alongside the signing of a strategic agreement between M42 and the Future Generation Reserve (FGR), a Bahrain Government fund, securing a location in Bahrain Bay for the new seafront facility.

The development will become M42’s second healthcare facility in Bahrain, strengthening the group’s presence in the country and its commitment to expanding specialised care across the region. It also builds on the longstanding relationship between Bahrain and the UAE, reinforcing how cross-border partnerships can support healthcare investment and strengthen national capabilities.

Sheikh Fahad bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Chairman of Mubadala Health Bahrain, said, “Mubadala Health Bahrain is a strategic addition to Bahrain’s healthcare landscape. By bringing specialised services into an integrated seafront facility, we are creating a trusted destination that supports the Kingdom’s healthcare priorities and brings high-quality clinical expertise closer to patients.”

Developed through a joint venture between M42 and HealthVision, its Bahraini partner, Mubadala Health Bahrain will combine multidisciplinary care, international clinical expertise and local delivery capabilities in one destination.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, “Bahrain is an important part of M42’s regional growth strategy and our ambition to expand access to world-class healthcare. Mubadala Health Bahrain reflects how we are building that growth through trusted partnerships, long-term commitment and care models designed to strengthen health system resilience and serve populations. Together with our partners, we are supporting better access, stronger clinical capability and more connected healthcare across the region.”

The strategic agreement with the FGR, which was established under Bahrain’s Ministry of Finance and National Economy, secures Bahrain Bay as the location for the new facility. The location positions Mubadala Health Bahrain within one of the Kingdom’s leading seafront developments and supports Bahrain Bay’s diversification into high-value sectors and services.

Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of the FGR, said, “The Future Generations Reserve Fund was established to support Bahrain’s long-term national development through strategic investments that create sustainable value for current and future generations. This agreement embodies that vision by bringing Mubadala Health to the Future Generations Reserve Tower in Bahrain Bay, reinforcing the project’s investment appeal and Bahrain’s position as a destination for high-quality investments, while supporting community health, economic resilience and quality of life.”

Mubadala Health Bahrain will provide services across 20 specialties, including six surgical inpatient specialties at launch. Its planned clinical offering includes endocrinology, dentistry, gastroenterology, gynecology, internal medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, pediatrics, plastic surgery, urology, general surgery, ear, nose and throat care, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology and physiotherapy, while also introducing pioneering services in longevity, precision medicine, genomics, artificial intelligence, and wellness, representing a transformative step in the evolution of healthcare delivery in the Kingdom.

The facility is expected to employ approximately 200 people with a strong focus on Bahrainization, creating skilled employment opportunities that support the development of local healthcare capabilities.

Dr. Mohamed Ameen AlSaati, Chief Executive Officer of M42 Bahrain, said, “We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Bahrain, the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Tamkeen, who have been instrumental in enabling M42’s growth and contribution to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. Building on this strong foundation, our priority now is translating this milestone into delivery. We are focused on building a facility that is clinically strong, operationally ready and anchored in Bahrain’s needs from day one. Mubadala Health Bahrain will also create meaningful opportunities for local healthcare professionals and help develop Bahraini talent in specialised areas of care.”

Mubadala Health Bahrain represents a long-term investment in Bahrain’s healthcare sector and reflects M42’s broader approach to regional growth: combining global clinical expertise with strong local partnerships to build sustainable healthcare capacity, capabilities and expertise in the markets it serves.

The development also demonstrates the growing depth of UAE-Bahrain collaboration in healthcare, translating longstanding ties into investment, infrastructure and specialist clinical capacity. Through Mubadala Health Bahrain, M42 is strengthening its contribution to Bahrain’s healthcare ambitions while advancing a regional model focused on bringing high-quality specialised care closer to communities and building stronger, more resilient health systems.