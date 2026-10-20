Greek Health Minister praises UAE’s experience in developing healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health of Greece, has praised the UAE’s experience in developing its healthcare sector, highlighting the country’s advanced model in harnessing technology and innovation to enhance healthcare services and improve quality of life.

He commended the UAE’s commitment to sharing its expertise with other countries and strengthening international cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, Georgiadis said his visit to Abu Dhabi three years ago marked a significant milestone in accelerating the digital transformation of Greece’s healthcare sector. He noted that witnessing the UAE’s progress in digitising medical services had prompted him to work with the Greek government to develop a national electronic health records system.

He explained that Greece had successfully established an integrated digital medical records system, enabling around 11 million people to access their health data through the ''My Health'' application. The system includes medical records, test results and diagnostic images, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, with information available digitally in real time.

Georgiadis added that Greece had achieved 100 percent digitisation of prescriptions, enabling the daily collection of large volumes of accurate health data nationwide and strengthening the country’s ability to analyse health indicators and use them to inform decisions on resource allocation and the development of medical services.

He also noted that Greece, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), had developed the ''Health-iQ'' platform, which assesses the actual capabilities of the healthcare sector across different municipalities by linking residents’ health data with available medical resources. This helps identify healthcare needs, improve planning efficiency and allocate resources according to priorities.

The Greek minister further highlighted the launch of a large-scale national diagnostic screening programme covering around 6.8 million people. The programme targets the early detection of cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, colon cancer, kidney failure and other conditions, helping build a database to assess the population’s health status and identify priorities for preventive interventions.