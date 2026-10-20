Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Singapore at Zayed National Museum

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, at Zayed National Museum during his official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial discussions on the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Singapore and their close partnership, underpinned by mutual trust, a shared vision and a commitment to further strengthening cooperation to serve both countries’ interests and support their peoples’ aspirations for a more advanced and prosperous future.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the Prime Minister of Singapore on a tour of Zayed National Museum, which embodies the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and highlights his vision rooted in the values of tolerance, openness and cultural dialogue that fostered the UAE’s approach to building bridges of friendship and cooperation with nations and peoples worldwide.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.