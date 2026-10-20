CDA showcases integrated empowerment, inclusion services at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai is showcasing its services and initiatives at AccessAbilities Expo 2026, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19th to 21st October, highlighting its efforts to enhance the quality of life of People of Determination and their families, facilitate access to specialised services, and expand opportunities for their active participation in society.

The participation aligns with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 to build a more cohesive and prosperous society and reinforce Dubai’s position as an inclusive city that provides opportunities for all.

During the visit of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, to the CDA pavilion, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, reviewed a project to establish a comprehensive, unified database for People of Determination in Dubai. The project aims to improve data integration among relevant entities, enhance accuracy and reliability, support strategic planning and decision-making, and contribute to developing policies and services that better respond to their needs.

The project also focuses on strengthening electronic connectivity among entities, reducing duplicate registrations, and providing updated, integrated data to improve the customer experience and enable more proactive services. It will also help identify individual needs according to the type and degree of disability, allowing relevant entities to prioritise needs, allocate resources and services equitably, and provide appropriate support to different groups. These efforts aim to promote equal opportunities and enhance the quality of life of People of Determination and their families.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid affirmed that developing services for People of Determination begins with understanding their needs and those of their families, while providing specialised support and opportunities that strengthen their independence and abilities and enable their active participation across all areas of life.

She said, “We are committed to ensuring that our services reflect the needs of People of Determination and their families through an integrated system that brings together protection, advocacy and empowerment. This system provides specialised services and opportunities that support skills development, independence and quality of life. Our participation in the exhibition offers an opportunity to raise awareness of these services, engage directly with People of Determination and their families, and expand cooperation with relevant entities to develop more integrated solutions that respond effectively to their needs.”

She added, “Dubai continues to strengthen its approach to building a society where everyone has opportunities to participate and contribute. These efforts align with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places people and their quality of life at the heart of development. Integrated efforts and knowledge-sharing also contribute to improving services and expanding inclusion opportunities, further reinforcing Dubai’s leading position in social development.”

The CDA pavilion showcases specialised services and consultations for People of Determination and their families, including child growth and developmental monitoring, early screening, and guidance on accessing appropriate services, alongside early intervention, rehabilitation, care, psychological support and social support services.

The pavilion also introduces the Sind Tourist Card and explains how to register for it. In addition, it highlights the CDA’s key areas of protection, advocacy and empowerment, along with awareness materials on the rights of People of Determination and social inclusion. Visitors can also learn basic Emirati Sign Language to promote communication with Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

Maitha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that the CDA’s participation brings together awareness of specialised services, promotion of the rights of People of Determination, and showcasing their abilities and talents, helping expand opportunities for them and their families to participate in community life.

Al Shamsi said, “We are committed to facilitating access to information and services that meet the needs of People of Determination and their families, while providing an interactive experience that enables them to explore available programmes and benefit from them. We also place great importance on showcasing their talents and achievements, recognising their abilities and potential and the active role they play in enriching society.”

Al Shamsi added, “We work to promote a culture of inclusive communication by raising awareness of Emirati Sign Language and expanding partnerships with centres, entities and volunteer teams. These efforts help develop initiatives that respond to actual needs and strengthen the participation of People of Determination across different areas of life.”

Over the three days, the CDA will host the “POD Got Talent” platform, featuring 17 talented People of Determination who will showcase their abilities through live piano performances, artistic and technical drawing, and LEGO model building. The platform aims to highlight their creativity and abilities, nurture their talents, and expand opportunities for their participation in community initiatives and events.

As part of its efforts to expand employment opportunities, the Community Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, is organising “Career Opportunity Meetings” under the “Makkin” initiative. The initiative aims to prepare 165 Emiratis, including 15 People of Determination, for the labour market. The meetings also include on-the-spot job interviews to assess jobseekers’ qualifications and guide them towards suitable opportunities within government entities, in line with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 to empower individuals and strengthen their active participation in society.