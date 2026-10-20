Sharjah launches specialised programme in media crisis management

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, has launched a specialised professional programme, “Media Crisis Management and Strategic Analysis”, at the University of Sharjah to strengthen government communication professionals’ skills in analysing developments, assessing the media landscape and making decisions during crises.

The programme began on Tuesday with a focus on strategic and analytical thinking and on strategic environmental assessment. Participants explored analytical methodologies, tools for assessing the environment surrounding government entities, trend analysis and lessons from previous crises.

The sessions included lectures, analytical workshops, case studies and group discussions on decision-making.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, said that developing government performance begins with investing in people and equipping them with specialised knowledge and skills suited to their responsibilities.

He emphasised the need to move beyond general training towards specialised professional pathways that address real job requirements and keep pace with changes in the government workplace.

Al Zaabi said that investment in government talent strengthens institutions’ ability to develop, respond to challenges and make informed decisions, adding that specialised training helps employees translate knowledge into effective institutional performance.

The programme combines theoretical learning with practical exercises, case studies and crisis simulations. It is designed for professionals in government communications, media, public relations, corporate reputation management, crisis response, media monitoring and trend analysis.

Running until December 17, 2026, the programme progresses from strategic thinking and environmental analysis to media planning, leadership, communication team management, data analysis, digital communication and reputation management. It will conclude with a comprehensive media crisis simulation to assess participants’ newly acquired skills.