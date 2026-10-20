Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, accompanied by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has attended the opening of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, under the theme To Sense is to Predict.

Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22 October, the summit brings together leading healthcare figures, policymakers, researchers, experts and investors from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of sustaining efforts to build an advanced healthcare ecosystem centred on prevention, anticipation and high resilience, harnessing data, scientific research, emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to develop more effective and efficient healthcare solutions, and further enhance the quality of care delivered to community members across the emirate.

He also highlighted the role of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit as a global platform for strengthening collaboration and strategic partnerships across healthcare, research, technology and investment, accelerating the development of scientific discovery and healthcare innovation into practical solutions and real-world applications that advance health systems in Abu Dhabi and globally.

During a tour of the summit exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan explored some of the latest key innovations and technologies showcased by more than 175 healthcare entities across artificial intelligence, genomics, precision medicine, digital health, advanced diagnostics and life sciences.

He was briefed on how these technologies are enabling earlier detection of health risks, strengthening prevention and supporting more personalised care that responds to the diverse needs of individuals and communities.

The opening ceremony featured an immersive performance centred on how insights and data can protect and preserve health. Bringing the 2026 summit theme to life, the video and live performance explored sensing across individual, population, and system levels. This was followed by an opening address from Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. He said, “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi continues to advance a smart health system that draws on the power of data, science and technology to better understand health risks, enable earlier intervention to prevent or reduce their impact, and ultimately improve health outcomes through personalised care and precision medicine.

“The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit brings together partners from around the world around this shared ambition. By connecting scientific expertise, clinical capabilities, technology and investment, we seek to accelerate the translation of promising advances into practical solutions that benefit communities in Abu Dhabi and globally.”

An opening panel, Shaping the Future of Health: Moving Toward Anticipatory Health, explored the changes needed across policy, financing, and care delivery to move from reactive care towards more anticipatory health systems.

Over three days, the summit programme will span the forum, global exhibition and a series of side events. The forum will feature keynotes, C-suite conversations and public-private dialogues, covering four thematic focus areas: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences.

The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit is the annual flagship gathering of Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, a year-round platform for collaboration, co-creation and transformative health innovation.

The initiative brings together scientific, clinical and technological expertise with investment to help promising solutions progress from research through testing and into real-world application.

Future Health builds on the strengths of Abu Dhabi’s health ecosystem, which brings together regulatory frameworks, clinical and research capabilities, and integrated health data. This includes Malaffi, the health information exchange platform, the Emirati Genome Programme, and Abu Dhabi’s clinical trials infrastructure, all supporting the advancement of preventive and personalised care, and more data-driven clinical decision-making.

These efforts are further supported by the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, which connects scientific research with investment and clinical application, while strengthening collaboration across academia, healthcare and industry to help turn scientific discoveries into treatments and health technologies that can be applied in practice.

Future Health is curated and convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and its Founding Partners PureHealth, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, and Mubadala Bio. Mediclinic Middle East serves as Strategic Partner and Burjeel Holdings as Associate Partner.