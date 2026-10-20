DEWA International signs 4 MoUs with global partners during WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of DEWA International, witnessed the signing of four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between DEWA International and leading global entities during the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026). The agreements support the expansion of DEWA International’s global project portfolio and growth opportunities.

“At DEWA International, we are committed to building strategic partnerships with leading international institutions that possess extensive expertise in developing and implementing energy, water and infrastructure projects, while exploring future collaboration opportunities across key sectors. Through these MoUs, we aim to exchange knowledge and expertise and leverage best practices and advanced technologies. These efforts will help accelerate the transition to clean energy, enhance the resilience and efficiency of electricity and water infrastructure, and expand our presence in the UAE, across the GCC and in global markets. They will also support our sustainable growth, diversify our investment portfolio and create long-term value,” said Al Tayer.

In the presence of Al Tayer, the MoUs were signed by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence and Vice Chairman of DEWA International.

The MoU signed with Luc Koechlin, CEO of EDF Middle East, explores opportunities for cooperation between DEWA International and France’s EDF Power Solutions in the energy and renewable energy sectors. It identifies potential investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and global markets, and explores the possibility of joint participation in solar, wind, battery energy storage and pumped-storage hydropower projects.

The MoU signed with Xin Zongyi, Vice President of China Energy International Group, explores the potential for the leading Chinese company to serve as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for major projects in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors. It draws on the company’s global project delivery capabilities to support the expansion of DEWA International’s project portfolio. The MoU also covers cooperation in project development and EPC services.

The MoU signed with UK-based Capital Dynamics explores the establishment of a strategic partnership to jointly invest in operational clean energy assets in Europe, as well as the establishment of an investment vehicle for future investments in clean energy infrastructure.

The MoU signed with Shiju Varghese, President Middle East & Africa, at Tata Consultancy Services explores its potential as a technical consultancy partner for DEWA International in technology strategy, information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) integration, and asset performance management solutions.