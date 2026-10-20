DEWA, Dubai Municipality strengthen partnership on Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Municipality have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project.

The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two entities in managing, operating and developing the project’s facilities, supporting the sustainability of its assets and maximising their benefits for Hatta’s residents and visitors.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

The signing ceremony took place during the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026), which DEWA is organising from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the comprehensive and sustainable development of Hatta, strengthening its position as a prominent tourism and investment destination while preserving its natural environment, unique character and heritage. This agreement reflects the integration of roles between DEWA and Dubai Municipality, helping ensure the sustainability of the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project and enhance the value it delivers to the community and visitors. Since the project’s launch, we have been keen to ensure that its role extends beyond that of a tourist attraction. It also supports the region’s social and economic development, creates sustainable opportunities for Hatta’s residents and adds to the area’s distinctive character,” said Al Tayer.

The agreement transfers responsibility for the management, operation, maintenance and development of the existing buildings, facilities and assets at Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls to Dubai Municipality. It also covers the leasing of facilities and shops, defines the responsibilities of the parties involved and provides for the oversight of leased properties and tenants in line with applicable regulatory frameworks, in support of the public interest.