Sharjah Asset Management launches Strategy Week 2026

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, organised Strategy Week 2026 to foster a culture of strategic thinking among employees and to align organisational objectives with daily practices through an interactive programme that combines knowledge-based activities with practical experiences.

The initiative reflects the company's commitment to embedding strategy as an integral part of its operational approach, guiding everyday practices and strengthening employees' alignment with organisational objectives. It also aims to develop forward-thinking, planning and informed decision-making skills, while promoting cross-departmental and cross-functional collaboration to achieve the company's strategic priorities.

Abdulaziz Al Nazari, Acting Executive Director - Strategy & Corporate Excellence at Sharjah Asset Management, said, “Through Strategy Week, we sought to foster an organisational culture in which strategic thinking is integral to everyday practice, while providing employees with opportunities to develop their ideas and explore innovative approaches to addressing challenges.”

“Anticipating the future requires more than developing plans. It calls for flexible thinking, awareness of changing circumstances and a continuous commitment to development and innovation. With this in mind, we are committed to providing interactive experiences that help develop these capabilities, strengthen our teams' readiness to respond effectively to change, and transform opportunities into added value that supports sustainable organisational performance and aligns with the company's future aspirations.”

The four-day programme featured a range of interactive activities, including a strategy-based game that helped translate personal goals into actionable plans. Employees also took part in an interactive quiz led by an intelligent robot, offering an innovative way to explore strategic concepts through knowledge-sharing and active engagement.

The week also featured chess competitions organised in collaboration with the Chess & Culture Club for Sharjah Women, offering an engaging experience that highlighted the importance of concentration, planning, evaluating options and making informed decisions.

In addition, an awareness video highlighted the importance of cross-departmental and cross-functional integration, emphasising that every employee plays a vital role in achieving the company's objectives. It demonstrated how aligning efforts and strengthening collaboration can translate shared goals into tangible results while reinforcing teamwork and collective responsibility.