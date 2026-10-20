University of Sharjah to host 23rd AICCSA

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah will host the 23rd ACS/IEEE International Conference on Computer Systems and Applications (AICCSA 2026), bringing together researchers, academics, and specialists in computing, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies to discuss the latest scientific and technical developments and present research and innovations in computer systems and applications.

The conference opens on Monday, October 26, with the formal inauguration ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, at the University of Sharjah campus.

The four-day scientific programme features 83 research papers - 62 full papers and 21 short papers - alongside specialised technical sessions, keynote lectures delivered by leading experts and academics, and seven virtual workshops.

A competitive event will also be held, during which research projects and student graduation projects from the UoS College of Computing and Informatics will be evaluated and recognised.

The research papers presented at the conference span a wide range of advanced scientific and technical themes, including artificial intelligence and its applications, cybersecurity and privacy protection, machine learning, cloud and distributed computing, blockchain technologies, digital twins, autonomous systems, data analytics, and sustainable computing.

The programme also addresses the application of AI in healthcare and smart cities. Together, these tracks are designed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge, foster discussion of current technical challenges, and strengthen opportunities for research collaboration among specialists.